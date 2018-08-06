Watch students read to the dogs and cats at Bishop Animal Shelter

Dozens of animals offered their furry, nonjudgmental ears to the students of Just for Girls.
By
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

World

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.

No red tide in Manatee...yet

Local

No red tide in Manatee...yet

The waters of Manatee County appear to be free of red tide, though officials believe it's likely that red tide will drift into our waters.

Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

National

Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.