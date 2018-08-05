Here’s what north Anna Maria Island beaches looked like as red tide continues to creep closer
The beach on Anna Maria Island, near Bean Point, was mostly clear of red tide effects on Sunday afternoon. But beachgoers are worried it will soon be overtaken as the aggressive algae bloom continues to creep farther north.
Red tide is creeping up Florida's Gulf Coast, but so far Manatee County has been lucky. According to recent reports from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, the danger could be here soon. Water was observed with a brown tint Saturday morning.
The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.
Hundreds of dead fish line the shore on Siesta Key Thursday afternoon after being killed by Karenia Brevis, also known as red tide. FWC officials believe the same may be in store for Manatee County beaches soon.
Parrish Fire District receives $30,360 gift of Hurst Jaws of Life extrication equipment that will help firefighters with life-saving mission. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation presented the new equipment.