Watch graduates share their victories at Pace Center for Girls

Eight graduates shared an emotional ceremony at Pacer Center for Girls, in Bradenton, on Friday afternoon.
By
No red tide in Manatee...yet

Local

No red tide in Manatee...yet

The waters of Manatee County appear to be free of red tide, though officials believe it's likely that red tide will drift into our waters.

Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

National

Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.

How does climate change affect us?

Weather

How does climate change affect us?

Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips.