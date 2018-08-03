Water from second water main break in two days flows down Bradenton street

The end cap off a second water main line dislodged as work crews worked to repair Thursday's water main break, sending water streaming down 10th Street West.
The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.

Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips.