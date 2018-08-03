Water from second water main break in two days flows down Bradenton street

The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.
Hundreds of dead fish line the shore on Siesta Key Thursday afternoon after being killed by Karenia Brevis, also known as red tide. FWC officials believe the same may be in store for Manatee County beaches soon.
Parrish Fire District receives $30,360 gift of Hurst Jaws of Life extrication equipment that will help firefighters with life-saving mission. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation presented the new equipment.
An ongoing red tide is killing wildlife throughout Florida’s southwest coast and has left beaches littered with dead fish, sea turtles, manatees and a whale shark. Additional footage courtesy of Southwest Florida TV via Facebook.