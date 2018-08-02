Parrish firefighters get right to work with gift of $30,360 of lifesaving equipment
Parrish Fire District receives $30,360 gift of Hurst Jaws of Life extrication equipment that will help firefighters with life-saving mission. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation presented the new equipment.
