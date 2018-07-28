Watch as hecklers attempt to disrupt Gov. Scott at Sarasota GOP rally

Gov. Rick Scott was interrupted four separate times during his speech at Saturday's GOP rally in Sarasota. The demonstrators stood on tables, used megaphones and tossed fliers accusing Scott of using "blood money," following reports of vast wealth.
