Here’s a look at the most wish-listed Airbnb in Manatee

Jim Clouse talks about why he thinks his Airbnb listing in west Bradenton is so popular. The renovated detached garage is the most wish-listed Airbnb listing in Manatee County, according to the company.
By
This Bradenton bar is closing.

Latest News

This Bradenton bar is closing.

Tip Top Tavern is a bar at 512 Manatee Ave W. that has served beer in Bradenton since 1941. The building that houses the business has been sold, forcing the tavern to close. Owner Jesse James says he will not relocate.