Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on July 26, 2018

Eddie Olmos, probation violation, no bond.
Franklin Bartelmay, out-of-county warrant, $7,091 bond.
Chadwick Warner, sale, possession, manufacture, or delivery of drugs, driving while license suspended, $9,000 bond.
Johnnie Johnson, domestic battery, no bond.
Shelley Benham, sale, possession, manufacture, or delivery of drugs, $7,500 bond.
Brenda Pollock, out-of-county warrants, no bond.
