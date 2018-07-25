Black bear ran onto Michigan highway and got wedged under pickup, video shows

A small black bear ran into a Michigan roadway Tuesday and got stuck under a pickup until Leelanau County deputies drove the truck back and forth to save it, and then coaxed it to safety, video shows.
By
First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Latest News

First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.