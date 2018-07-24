Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on July 24, 2018

Johnnie Schoolfield, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, possession of a synthetic schedule I controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 bond.
Manatee County jail
Jeremiah Jones, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, possession of a synthetic schedule I controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 bond.
Manatee County jail
Aaron Brown, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail
Paul Sculco, false identification given to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended, $2,000 bond.
Manatee County jail