Bradenton fire crews give oxygen to animals rescued from house fire

Bradenton fire crews give oxygen to animals that they rescued from a house fire on Monday afternoon. At lease a dozen animals were said to have been inside the house when the fire began, according to emergency responders.
First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.