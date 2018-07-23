First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.