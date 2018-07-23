Woman impaled by parasol is airlifted to hospital

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being impaled by a parasol on a beach in Maryland on Sunday, July 22. The 54-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was injured in Ocean City. Her condition was described as non life-threatening.
A police officer revives an unconscious man on July 9, 2018 during a fentanyl scare at Roxy’s Exotic Club in Brooklyn, Illinois. Six people, including two officers, were taken to the hospital after coming in contact with the drug.
Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.
A community memorial service Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the College of the Ozarks included survivors and families of the victims of the Branson duck boat sinking. Those in attendance heard of a family where everyone survived.
Listen to thousand of singers who joined in a live-stream sing-along from the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Berkeley, San Diego, Riverside and Fresno. Local singers gathered at the Sacramento Community Theater Saturday, July 21.