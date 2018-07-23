Woman impaled by parasol is airlifted to hospital

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being impaled by a parasol on a beach in Maryland on Sunday, July 22. The 54-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was injured in Ocean City. Her condition was described as non life-threatening.
