How to see the 2018 Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower is visible from Earth now until August 24.
By
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Weather

Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.