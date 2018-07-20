Footage shows underwater female white shark tagged off Massachusetts beach

Dr. Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, got underwater footage of a female white shark tagged off Nauset Beach on July 13.
