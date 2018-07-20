Footage shows underwater female white shark tagged off Massachusetts beach

New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.
Indianapolis survivor Don Howison talks about new book on horrific sinking of World War II heavy cruiser. He and the late Harlan Twible, also of Bradenton, were interviewed for book by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic.
Waveland, Miss. resident Ronald Winnert lost his leg to vibrio, a flesh eating bacteria he came into contact with while fishing. People can become infected by consuming raw or undercooked seafood or exposing a wound to seawater.
A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.