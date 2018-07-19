Uber users beware. This vomit scam can happen to you

Be careful next time you request an Uber. Drivers could charge you a $150 vomit clean up fee.
By
Mirna's Cuban Cuisine

Latest News

Mirna's Cuban Cuisine

Traditional recipes at Mirna's Cuban Cuisine attracts growing following. Mirna Gonzalez does what she knows best and is achieving the American dream at 7980 N. Tamiami Trail.