Uber users beware. This vomit scam can happen to you

A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.
Waveland, Miss. resident Ronald Winnert lost his leg to vibrio, a flesh eating bacteria he came into contact with while fishing. People can become infected by consuming raw or undercooked seafood or exposing a wound to seawater.
Indianapolis survivor Don Howison talks about new book on horrific sinking of World War II heavy cruiser. He and the late Harlan Twible, also of Bradenton, were interviewed for book by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic.
Members of a Thai youth football team, who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than a week, held a news conference on Wednesday before they were set to return to their homes. It was the boys' first opportunity to speak directly to the media.
A group of protestors blocked streets outside Miramar, Florida’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and 145th Avenue. The crowd opposes the Trump administration’s policies.