Fresh and frozen seafood: selecting and serving it safely

The FDA has a few tips for buying seafood and making sure it's safe to eat. Fish and shellfish can be dangerous and lead to deadly illness if they're not prepared properly.
By
Mirna's Cuban Cuisine

Latest News

Mirna's Cuban Cuisine

Traditional recipes at Mirna's Cuban Cuisine attracts growing following. Mirna Gonzalez does what she knows best and is achieving the American dream at 7980 N. Tamiami Trail.