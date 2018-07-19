Florida Railroad Museum breaks ground in Parrish for long-awaited improvements

The Florida Railroad Museum broke ground July 19 for new amenities, including a community room, gift shop/ticket office, train shed, and restrooms. The museum is located at 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish.
