Police search for suspects behind violent purse snatching

Investigators continued their search for clues Wednesday into a midair collision of two small planes over the Everglades that left three known dead Tuesday. Police found a fourth victim the next morning.
A group of protestors blocked streets outside Miramar, Florida’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and 145th Avenue. The crowd opposes the Trump administration’s policies.
A day after President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump is going back on comments he made during their joint press conference regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Daytona Beach police were called to remove an alligator that was found hiding behind the dumpster of a RaceTrac gas station on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The officer was able to guide the gator, using a yield sign, back to a nearby lake.
Pinecrest police arrested 40-year-old Brian James Kleb shortly after he reportedly snatched $1540 from a woman who was making a deposit at a Wells Fargo Bank on Monday, July 16. Kleb snatched the money, elbowed the victim and ran out of the bank.
At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation released video from July 4 that shows a bicyclist bypassing the gates of a drawbridge and tumbling into a gap. Police said the 37-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for facial injuries.