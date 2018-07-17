Florida man snatches $1,500 from woman making deposit at bank

Pinecrest police arrested 40-year-old Brian James Kleb shortly after he reportedly snatched $1540 from a woman who was making a deposit at a Wells Fargo Bank on Monday, July 16. Kleb snatched the money, elbowed the victim and ran out of the bank.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

Nation & World

Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.