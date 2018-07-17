Florida cop removes gator hiding behind gas station dumpster
Daytona Beach police were called to remove an alligator that was found hiding behind the dumpster of a RaceTrac gas station on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The officer was able to guide the gator, using a yield sign, back to a nearby lake.
Pinecrest police arrested 40-year-old Brian James Kleb shortly after he reportedly snatched $1540 from a woman who was making a deposit at a Wells Fargo Bank on Monday, July 16. Kleb snatched the money, elbowed the victim and ran out of the bank.
At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation released video from July 4 that shows a bicyclist bypassing the gates of a drawbridge and tumbling into a gap. Police said the 37-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for facial injuries.
A man is facing charges after Ohio police say he dragged an officer for more than a mile in his car while fleeing a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows the officer being dragged down a street while another trooper chases the suspect.
After Hurricane Irma brought "extensive" damages to the Anna Maria Island Pier in 2017, the city commission voted to tear it down and rebuild it from scratch. Crews began the demolition process on Monday morning.
Friday, two Clearwater Fire and Rescue medics jumped into a pond to save a 91-year-old man before his car submerged. According to Florida Highway Patrol, man crashed his car into the while trying to pull into a parking spot.
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two adults seen in this video. The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on July 10, shows an unknown female kicking a young male child several times.
Protesters floated a balloon mocking Trump, depicting him as a bloated baby, complete with a tweeting cell phone in hand. President Trump is scheduled to meet with Theresa May in Britain before traveling to Scotland.