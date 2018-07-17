Florida cop removes gator hiding behind gas station dumpster

Daytona Beach police were called to remove an alligator that was found hiding behind the dumpster of a RaceTrac gas station on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The officer was able to guide the gator, using a yield sign, back to a nearby lake.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

Nation & World

Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.