Crews remove crashed car from a pond after medics rescued an elderly man from the water

Friday, two Clearwater Fire and Rescue medics jumped into a pond to save a 91-year-old man before his car submerged. According to Florida Highway Patrol, man crashed his car into the while trying to pull into a parking spot.
