Man attempts to rob Florida store before being chased out by employee

A man tried to rob a St. Petersburg 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning with a large knife but was chased out by an employee instead. The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for him and ask anyone with information to call 727-893-7780.
Lake Okeechobee algae bloom

A deepening algae bloom across Lake Okeechobee is raising fears along the Treasure Coast and Calooshatchee River that another toxic summer may be forming

Green Turtle #18-2584 swims free again

A juvenile green turtle rescued in Boca Grande was ill from red tide; his rescuers brought him to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island and today he was brought to Coquina Beach for release, where there's no red tide.