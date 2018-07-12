Man arrested after girlfriend slips note to vet staff saying he was armed and threatening
A woman slipped a note, pleading for help to staff at DeLand Animal Hospital in Florida on May 25, telling them her boyfriend was armed and threatening her. Staff called local law enforcement who later arrested the man.
Jeff Greene, candidate for governor of Florida, flies over Lake Okeechobee to inspect the algae bloom on the east shore on July 11, 2018. The algae bloom has triggered concern after the 2016 algae bloom crisis.
A juvenile green turtle rescued in Boca Grande was ill from red tide; his rescuers brought him to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island and today he was brought to Coquina Beach for release, where there's no red tide.
An officer for the Cook County Forest Preserves has been assigned to desk duty after a video appeared to show him failing to help a woman who was being harassed because she wore a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.
President Trump accused fellow NATO ally Germany of being "captive to Russia" because of the payments it makes to Moscow for energy. Trump said the payments make it harder for the U.S. to defend Germany from Russia.
Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.