School board candidates hold forum at Kiwanis Club

The Bradenton Kiwanis Club hosted a candidate forum Tuesday for the eight people running for the Manatee County School Board.
By
13 foot gator caught in Venice

Latest News

13 foot gator caught in Venice

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to the sheriff's office.