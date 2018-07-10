Thai soccer team is rescued from flooded cave, and ‘Everybody is happy’

Rescuers saved the remaining boys and coach who were trapped in the Thailand cave. They have been taken to a local hospital and are in good health.
13 foot gator caught in Venice

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to the sheriff's office.