Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew medevacs a 89-year-old man from a cruise ship

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter medevacs a 89-year-old man from a cruise ship 120 miles west Great Inagua, Bahamas, Monday, July 9, 2018. The man was transported to a hospital accompanied after suffering from symptoms of a stroke.
13 foot gator caught in Venice

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to the sheriff's office.