Bradenton church group returns from Haiti to share hugs, prayers with loved ones

A group of 28 people from Woodland Community Church in Bradenton were stranded in Haiti over the weekend over protests in the country. On Monday they made it back to the U.S. and were able to reunite with friends and family.
By
13 foot gator caught in Venice

Latest News

13 foot gator caught in Venice

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to the sheriff's office.