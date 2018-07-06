Watch this lava 'tornado' swirl in Hawaii

A "vortex of rapidly swirling air" created a lava whirlwind that erupted from one of the Kilauea volcano's fissures on July 2, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
By
Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

Latest News

Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.