Teen escapes car after driving into sinkhole

Hamilton Powell and Hudson Powell, brothers who reside on Hilton Head Island, S.C., shot this video of an alligator strolling the south end of Hilton Head Island. "The alligator hung around for several hours," Hamilton said.
Omni Hotels & Resorts has a solution for anyone trying to beat the intense July heat: homemade, gourmet ice pops. Check out this video for step-by-step directions on how to make three delicious flavors: ginger peach, watermelon lemonade and pineap
A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.
The Holmes Beach Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary and attack that occurred on Thursday. The police department released surveillance video that shows the suspect before and after the incident occurred.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about a person who fell from an SUV at the intersection of East 131 Avenue and North 15th Street Monday to call them. Deputies want to check on the person who fell.