Teen escapes car after driving into sinkhole

A 16-year-old in Minnesota who drove his car into a sinkhole following heavy rains escaped by climbing out the back window.
Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.