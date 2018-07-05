Coast Guard medevacs man 64 miles southwest of Key West

The Coast Guard medevaced a 79-year-old man Wednesday from a cruise ship 64 miles southwest of Key West.
By
Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

Latest News

Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.