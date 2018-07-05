Girl bitten by shark in Myrtle Beach

A girl was allegedly bitten by a shark on July 2, 2018. The girl suffered a minor leg injury as a result of the shark bite. Video provided by Cristy Torres.
By
Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

Latest News

Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.