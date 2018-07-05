BBQ-loving alligator? Hilton Head gator heads straight for the grill

Zack DeLeon captured this alligator heading straight for the grill area at Hilton Head Island's Brigantine Quarters in Shipyard Plantation on June 21, 2017. Remember: Never feed an alligator as it can cause the animal to approach and possibly atta
