Alligator takes a stroll as deputies let it run its course

Hamilton Powell and Hudson Powell, brothers who reside on Hilton Head Island, S.C., shot this video of an alligator strolling the south end of Hilton Head Island. "The alligator hung around for several hours," Hamilton said.
Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.