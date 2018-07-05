Here's a dramatic view of the raging wildfire in California

This drone footage was taken on June 30, 2018, from Sacramento and shows the County Fire as it burned in Yolo County. Five days later, the fire has burned 82,700 acres and is 25 percent contained.
