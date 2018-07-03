A person fell from the SUV into the street. Cops want to know more

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about a person who fell from an SUV at the intersection of East 131 Avenue and North 15th Street Monday to call them. Deputies want to check on the person who fell.
