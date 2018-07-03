Try this easy and festive Fourth of July drink recipe

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about a person who fell from an SUV at the intersection of East 131 Avenue and North 15th Street Monday to call them. Deputies want to check on the person who fell.
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.
GoPro footage captured Saturday, June 30 during the P1 Superstock Races and footage captured Sunday, July 1 during race for the Powerboat Races.The GoPro video was captured from cameras placed on the GEICO P1 Superstock and Miss GEICO race boats.
Nick Guy, a candidate for the Sarasota County School Board, calls on a crowd of more than 1,000 people to "organize" and vote in this year's upcoming elections at the Families Belong Together March in downtown Sarasota.
A 43-year-old Tarpon Springs man was medevaced from his boat 2 miles west of Big Sarasota Pass early Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. He sent a distress call when he began suffering from seasickness.