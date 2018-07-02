Go Pro video from the Powerboat Races Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

GoPro footage captured Saturday, June 30 during the P1 Superstock Races and footage captured Sunday, July 1 during race for the Powerboat Races.The GoPro video was captured from cameras placed on the GEICO P1 Superstock and Miss GEICO race boats.
Alligators of Walmart: Stopped by police in Texas

Police in Aransas Pass, Texas, caught an 8-foot long alligator outside a Walmart store early Thursday, June 28, 2018. They posted a video on Facebook of officers holding onto the alligator as another officer wrapped tape around the animal's jaws.