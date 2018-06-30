'We must organize:' Sarasota joins Families Belong Together March

Nick Guy, a candidate for the Sarasota County School Board, calls on a crowd of more than 1,000 people to "organize" and vote in this year's upcoming elections at the Families Belong Together March in downtown Sarasota.
By
Alligators of Walmart: Stopped by police in Texas

Latest News

Alligators of Walmart: Stopped by police in Texas

Police in Aransas Pass, Texas, caught an 8-foot long alligator outside a Walmart store early Thursday, June 28, 2018. They posted a video on Facebook of officers holding onto the alligator as another officer wrapped tape around the animal's jaws.