SpaceX Dragon craft lifts off from Florida's International Space Station

A SpaceX Dragon cargo craft launched for the International Space Station (ISS) from Cape Canaveral in Florida, early on June 29.
Alligators of Walmart: Stopped by police in Texas

Police in Aransas Pass, Texas, caught an 8-foot long alligator outside a Walmart store early Thursday, June 28, 2018. They posted a video on Facebook of officers holding onto the alligator as another officer wrapped tape around the animal's jaws.