Lake Okeechobee algae bloom

Jeff Greene, candidate for governor of Florida, flies over Lake Okeechobee to inspect the algae bloom on the east shore on July 11, 2018. The algae bloom has triggered concern after the 2016 algae bloom crisis.
A juvenile green turtle rescued in Boca Grande was ill from red tide; his rescuers brought him to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island and today he was brought to Coquina Beach for release, where there's no red tide.
An officer for the Cook County Forest Preserves has been assigned to desk duty after a video appeared to show him failing to help a woman who was being harassed because she wore a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.
President Trump accused fellow NATO ally Germany of being "captive to Russia" because of the payments it makes to Moscow for energy. Trump said the payments make it harder for the U.S. to defend Germany from Russia.
Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
As well as highlighting the department's achievements throughout the year, a Palmetto Police Department video from 2016 includes a joking reference to water boarding, which some consider to be a form of torture. This is a clip from a full version.
An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter medevacs a 89-year-old man from a cruise ship 120 miles west Great Inagua, Bahamas, Monday, July 9, 2018. The man was transported to a hospital accompanied after suffering from symptoms of a stroke.
A group of 28 people from Woodland Community Church in Bradenton were stranded in Haiti over the weekend over protests in the country. On Monday they made it back to the U.S. and were able to reunite with friends and family.