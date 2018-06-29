Michigan wrestler takes on 50 children in epic tug of war battle
Michigan heavyweight wrestler Adam Coon lost an epic tug of war battle against 50 children in a Twitter video posted June 28. As punishment, he performed a series of pushups, with the children counting each one out loud.
Police in Aransas Pass, Texas, caught an 8-foot long alligator outside a Walmart store early Thursday, June 28, 2018. They posted a video on Facebook of officers holding onto the alligator as another officer wrapped tape around the animal's jaws.
Yuderka Rodriguez withstood Hurricane Maria in her home in Puerto Rico. The aftermath's destruction led her to come to Bradenton join her daughter, Candida Reyes, where they both enrolled in Manatee Technical College to learn English.
The Manatee Chamber of Commerce on Thursday recognized nine local healthcare employees, programs and institutions for their contributions to the community at its Sixth Annual Champions of Healthcare Awards at Manatee Technical College.
An Apopka, Florida canine police officer escaped injury this week after a bolt of lightning struck very near the police department parking lot. The bolt knocked out the power to the building and damaged multiple electrical transformers.
For grassroots aviation, pilots look to the rural Manatee County and Airport Manatee. It's out of the way, but aviators know where the facility built around a grass runway is located. Tail draggers love it.
Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement June 27, 2018, from the U.S. Supreme Court. He is 81 years old. will leave a hole in the center of the Supreme Court. He is a Sacramento native. Here is a look at the man.
A video provided by the Warrensburg Area Amateur Radio Club, Inc., shows the damage Tuesday’s storm did to a building at a water supply building in Johnson County, Mo. The camera, mounted at the old ATT microwave tower, sustained some damage.
A JetBlue flight suffered a communications failure and a pilot mistakenly entered a hijack alert while taxiing for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday evening, prompting major response from Port Authority Police and the FBI.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle of interest in a construction worker's "targeted execution" while at work Wednesday. Deputies say the vehicle is a black four-door sedan of unknown make and model.