Chick-fil-A employee springs into action, saves choking customer with Heimlich maneuver

A Chick-fil-A employee in Austin, Texas, was praised after he rushed to save a choking customer on Saturday, June 23. The customer was fine after the food was dislodged from his throat.
By
Trump awards Medal of Honor to WWII hero

National

Trump awards Medal of Honor to WWII hero

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased 1st Lt. Garlin Conner, who placed himself in the line of fire on Jan. 24, 1945 during WWII. His widow, Pauline Conner, accepted the award for her husband who passed 20 years ago.