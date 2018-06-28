Video of vehicle of interest in Florida construction worker's death released
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle of interest in a construction worker's "targeted execution" while at work Wednesday. Deputies say the vehicle is a black four-door sedan of unknown make and model.
For grassroots aviation, pilots look to the rural Manatee County and Airport Manatee. It's out of the way, but aviators know where the facility built around a grass runway is located. Tail draggers love it.
Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement June 27, 2018, from the U.S. Supreme Court. He is 81 years old. will leave a hole in the center of the Supreme Court. He is a Sacramento native. Here is a look at the man.
A video provided by the Warrensburg Area Amateur Radio Club, Inc., shows the damage Tuesday’s storm did to a building at a water supply building in Johnson County, Mo. The camera, mounted at the old ATT microwave tower, sustained some damage.
A JetBlue flight suffered a communications failure and a pilot mistakenly entered a hijack alert while taxiing for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday evening, prompting major response from Port Authority Police and the FBI.
Students with March For Our Lives are using this opportunity to visit each of Florida's 27 congressional districts and register young voters. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas join local student activists on a tour called the Road to Change.
With a 5-4 vote Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld Trump's most recent travel ban, which the president called a "tremendous victory." The travel ban restricts entry into the U.S. from seven countries, five of which have a Muslim majority population.
President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased 1st Lt. Garlin Conner, who placed himself in the line of fire on Jan. 24, 1945 during WWII. His widow, Pauline Conner, accepted the award for her husband who passed 20 years ago.