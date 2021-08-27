Column: As a corrective to ‘The White Lotus,’ the Mexican film ‘The Chambermaid’ puts the manual labor of a hotel’s housekeeper front and center

“The White Lotus,” which wrapped its first season on HBO last week, is a show preoccupied with the inner lives of a group of wealthy white guests at a Hawaiian resort. But the characters who make that hotel stay so plush and cushy? Underwritten and underdeveloped.

We never go home with any of the staff. We never see or hear about their lives outside of work. They exist only as a reactive presence to the people they’re employed to serve. It’s such a thin way of constructing a story, even one meant to skewer the guests themselves. There were so many interesting roads not taken in “The White Lotus,” a number of which are examined in critiques by Mitchell Kuga for Vox (“The White Lotus is as clueless about Native Hawaiians as its characters”) and Brooke Obie for Refinery29 (“The White Lotus and the limits of white self critique”).

I’ll add yet another critique: The show renders the entire housekeeping staff invisible.

This is such a rich vein of storytelling to explore, and yet “White Lotus” creator Mike White had zero interest in it. Underpaid and overworked, hotel maids see it all — and are tasked with cleaning it: Spills that people never bother to wipe up; bodily fluids staining the bathtub; towels and dirty underwear deposited all over the floor. The dirty secret (no pun) is that rich people are just as guilty of trashing their rooms as anyone else. I’m really struck by the decision to erase this phenomenon from the “White Lotus” narrative.

If you’re in search of a counterbalance, may I recommend “The Chambermaid,” which puts this backbreaking and sometimes dehumanizing work front and center, while also — yes — filleting the self-involved and appalling guests at an upscale hotel. The film, from writer-director Lila Avilés, was Mexico’s Oscar submission in 2019 and is available to rent on Amazon and YouTube (as well as other platforms) and it is fascinating in the way it more deftly handles many of the same themes as “The White Lotus,” but through the eyes of a 24-year-old housekeeper named Eve.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She’s played by the wonderful Gabriela Cartol and the opening scene is a doozy. Eve clicks a button to raise the shades, revealing a room in disarray. There’s a quick sigh. She unfurls a plastic bag and starts rapidly picking up the garbage that’s strewn about. She’s disgusted, but too busy to dwell on it. She belatedly discovers that the room’s occupant — a shriveled old man with a sour expression — is passed out on the floor next to the bed. She didn’t see him at first, he was concealed by all the mess. “Are you OK,” she asks. “Should I continue?” He doesn’t respond to her inquiries. He barely acknowledges her presence. He simply waves her away.

Another guest, a middle-aged man clad in one of the hotel’s fluffy white terry cloth robes, has asked for more towels and toiletries. He also refuses to speak to Eve. When she goes to put the items in the bathroom, she sees that he is already fully stocked: countless mini-bottles of shampoo and lotion, all lined up on the counter. “Do you need anything else?” she asks. No answer.

Later, she’s called to the room of a woman who has a baby cooing on the bed; she asks Eve to watch the child while she takes a shower, which underscores the many ways service workers are expected to perform all kinds of tasks outside their job description. But at least the woman acknowledges Eve’s existence and asks about her life. Do you have children, she asks? Yes, a 4-year-old son, Eve replies. Throughout the film we see her make furtive phone calls during her shift, checking on that very child. “Where do you leave your son when you come to work?” the woman asks. “Somebody takes care of him for me,” Eve tells her.

“That’s great,” comes the reply. “You’re lucky to have someone take care of him. Very lucky.” The irony is thick in that moment. Nothing about Eve’s circumstances could be described as lucky. And yet that’s precisely how this wealthy but nanny-less mother interprets her situation. At least she has the decency to pay Eve for her time.

The guests are all light-skinned and clearly high net worth individuals. Eve’s skin tone is slightly darker and the film captures all the subtle class distinctions at play in that as well.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Eve is quiet and keeps to herself. But some of that stoicism evaporates when she starts taking GED classes offered to the hotel workers. But she is forever pained by the time she spends away from her child. Her days start at 4 o’clock in the morning and end with a shower before heading out. “Why don’t you go straight home?” a co-worker asks. “I don’t have a shower at home,” Eve says.

Like “The White Lotus,” the film never leaves the confines of the hotel. But it creates a full life for Eve; there’s a distinct sense that she has joys and worries and relationships outside of work.

All of this was on my mind when I read that Nicole Kidman is currently in Hong Kong shooting a prestige drama about white expats in the region. It’s one of two new shows set in Hong Kong that Amazon has in the works, and they “couldn’t come at a worse time,” noted a recent story from the digital outlet Quartz, which points out that the lives portrayed on both shows “revolve around cocktail parties and the small bother of ‘managing the help,’” whereas real life for Hong Kong natives has been filled with far more dire concerns about political crackdowns.

“The White Lotus” was enormously popular for HBO despite its flaws. Don’t be surprised if we see more shows that share its tunnel vision when it comes to whose stories are centered and prioritized.