James Holzhauer wants Joe Buck to host ‘Jeopardy’ so he’ll stop doing sports

Tired of listening to Joe Buck call sports? You’re not the only one.

Record breaking “Jeopardy!” contestant and professional gambler James Holzhauer wants the Fox Sports announcer to become the full-time host of the popular ABC game show once helmed by Alex Trebek — and it isn’t because he’s a fan.

Buck started his week as the host of “Jeopardy!” on Monday. Holzhauer, who nearly $2.5 on the show during an unprecedented 2019 winning streak, buzzed in with a witty reply.

“Jeopardy says whoever hosts full time will have to quit their other job, so I’m crossing my fingers it’s Joe Buck,” he tweeted.

Buck, who covers baseball and football for Fox Sports, kicked off his week by expressing excitement over hosting the program that’s been looking for someone to fill Trebek’s shoes since the longtime host died in November.

“This is the week!!! Hosting @Jeopardy tomorrow through Friday,” Buck tweeted Monday. “Excited to see how it came out. Can’t wait for all the armchair hosts to tell me how it should be done. Hahahahaha. Oh and I know who wins.”

Buck didn’t immediately have a snappy answer for the barb. Holzhauer began his gambling career by wagering on sports.

It looks like Holzhauer and “Joe Buck hates my team” people may be out of luck, however. Executive producer Mike Richards appears to be the favorite to get the hosting gig.

Richards on Monday addressed allegations he discriminated against a pregnant model while executive producer of “The Price is Right.”

