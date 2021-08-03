Meghan McCain unloads on Kathy Griffin and all the Trumps as her last week on ‘The View’ begins

Meghan McCain is wrapping up her nearly four-year run on “The View” at the end of the week and she’s not going out quietly.

The controversial host pulled no punches Monday when reacting to comic Kathy Griffin’s revelation that she’s battling lung cancer. She also had a parting shot at the Trump family — every single one of them.

“My heart goes out to her in that way and I hope for her a very speedy recovery,” the 36-year-old pundit said during a segment in which the show’s panel discussed Griffin’s stunning claim.

In 2018, McCain lost her father, war hero and Arizona Sen. John McCain, to cancer. She said learning of such a diagnosis is “terrible and very scary.” But according to the conservative firebrand, that doesn’t mean she likes Griffin.

According to McCain, she can’t forget the graphic photo Griffin posted in 2017 that depicted the comedian holding up then-President Donald Trump’s decapitated head.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While Trump disparaged McCain’s dad and undermined his service to the county, McCain said that image reminded her of what ISIS does to American soldiers and she finds that unacceptable. Also, according to McCain, she remains upset that Griffin made “very cruel and homophobic” jokes about country singer Clay Aiken, whom McCain refers to as “ostensibly my brother” before he was ready to tell the world he was gay.

“I don’t like her, I’m never going to like her for all the jokes about Clay,” she said “And I don’t like her because I don’t like seeing pictures of severed heads of anyone any place.”

Even when the show ended, McCain wasn’t done. Mary Trump, the estranged niece of the former president, had appeared on “The View” Tuesday for an interview in which McCain wasn’t present. The author, who’s famously not a fan of her uncle, called it “a shame” McCain didn’t have the “courage” to appear on “The View” with her to discuss the 45th president and racism in America.

“There is no ‘good’ Trump family member to me,” McCain tweeted. “Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f— alone.”

———