‘American Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy, 16, leaves show after video shows him next to friend in KKK hood
“American Idol” finalist Caleb Kennedy is leaving the show after video surfaced that showed him sitting next to a friend who was wearing a white Ku Klux Klan-style hood.
The 16-year-old country singer and Roebuck, South Carolina, native was one of the final five contestants on the ABC show.
“There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse,” Kennedy said in a statement. “I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down.”
The three-second Snapchat clip simply shows Kennedy sitting next to a friend, who is wearing a white hood and white T-shirt.
Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal that Kennedy was 12 years old when the video was recorded.
Guy claimed the boys had recently watched the 2018 film “The Strangers: Prey at Night” and the hood was being used to portray a character in the film.
She suggested to The Columbia State that someone at Kennedy’s high school was jealous of his success and began circulating the video.
“I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself,” Kennedy said his statement, “but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me.”
“American Idol” will continue with its final four contestants, with one set to be eliminated Sunday.
