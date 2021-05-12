Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for May 16-22

DON'T MISS: "Last Man Standing" — The popular Tim Allen sitcom that suffered a controversial death on ABC (2011-2017) before finding new life on Fox is now pulling the plug for good. The end arrives in the form of back-to-back farewell episodes, the last half hour of which was written by Allen. In the storyline, Mike's beloved truck is stolen — just as he completes his 10-year renovation on it. That prompts the Baxter family and friends to gather for an emotional goodbye. Kaitlyn Dever and Jay Leno guest star. (9 p.m. ET Thursday, Fox).

Other bets:

SUNDAY: Set in Harlem, the new comedy series "Run the World" follows four female Black friends in their 30s as they navigate a series of career highs and lows, and hookups and heartbreaks, that forces them to reevaluate who they are and where they are going. (8:30 p.m., Starz).

SUNDAY: Get the popcorn ready. Funny lady Leslie Jones is our host for the "MTV Movie & TV Awards." Among the honorees is Sacha Baron Cohen, who will be presented with the Comedic Genius Award. (9 p.m., MTV).

SUNDAY: "Fall River" is a four-part documentary series that takes viewers to the Massachusetts hometown of Lizzie Borden to examine another series of terrifying crimes. In 1979, three young women were brutally killed there and police targeted a satanic cult. (10 p.m., Epix).

MONDAY: Fan favorite Buzzy Cohen returns to guest host the 2021 "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions." Cohen, who pulled off a nine-game winning streak in 2016 and won the "TOC" in 2017, welcomes 15 standout players who will vie for a $250,000 grand prize. (Check local listings).

MONDAY: On the season five finale of "Bull," Izzy puts the brakes on her wedding to Jason after he jeopardizes Benny’s election campaign by handling the defense in the corruption trial of the former district attorney Benny hopes to replace. (10 p.m., CBS).

TUESDAY: "Big Sky" wraps up a tantalizing first season with a finale in which Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home. But, of course, we expect more perilous twists. (10 p.m., ABC).

WEDNESDAY: On the season finale of "The Goldbergs," Geoff tells the Jenkintown Posse that he plans to ask Erica to marry him and gives them the engagement ring for safekeeping. Predictably, several miscommunications and misunderstandings ensue. (8 p.m., ABC).

WEDNESDAY: Big changes are in store for "The Conners" as the blue-collar sitcom wraps its third season. The finale delivers not one, but two, marriage proposals. Plus, Jackie uses her “Jeopardy!” infamy to her advantage. (9 p.m., ABC).

THURSDAY: Strange things continue to go down on "Manifest." Tonight, Ben's pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger's Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Meanwhile, a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move. (8 p.m., NBC).

FRIDAY: In the bizarre new animated series "Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.," the title character is a failed supervillain (voiced by Patton Oswalt) who has run his evil organization into the ground while also dealing with a crumbling marriage. Is there any hope left for the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing? (Hulu).

SATURDAY: Anya Taylor-Joy, who had critics fawning over her performance in "The Queen's Gambit," is our host as "Saturday Night Live" closes out its 46th season. The evening's musical guest is Lil Nas X. (11:30 p.m., NBC).

