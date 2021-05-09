Elon Musk falsely claims he’s first ‘Saturday Night Live’ host with Asperger’s

Elon Musk may be original, but he’s not the “Saturday Night Live” first he thinks he is.

The Tesla CEO revealed Saturday night while hosting the late night sketch show that he has Asperger’s, a neurological disorder on the autism spectrum, then proceeded to take credit for making history as the first “SNL” host with Asperger’s syndrome — “or at least the first to admit it,” he said during his opening monologue.

But Musk forgot about Dan Aykroyd, an original “SNL” cast member who returned to host in 2003.

Despite concerns — and warnings — about the controversial billionaire, Musk stuck to the script Saturday, bringing his mom on stage to celebrate Mother’s Day and appearing on “Weekend Update" as “Lloyd Ostertag, financial expert,” who referred to himself as “The Dogefather.”

Dogecoin prices stumbled after Musk’s appearance at 30 Rock, dropping as low as 50 cents while he was on the air after selling for about 66 cents just before the show started, according to CoinDesk.

“To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars, and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship,” Musk said. “Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”